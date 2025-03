A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A shooting in Brampton has sent one man to hospital with serious injuries, Peel paramedics say.

It happened on Ballyhaise Crescent in the area of Bovaird Drive West and James Potter Road.

Paramedics say the victim is a 36-year-old man and while his injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening.

Peel police have not released information about the incident.