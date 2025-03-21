Peel Region transfers waste collection services to municipalities

Region of Peel building in Brampton is seen in this undated photo. (CP24/Bryann Aguilar)

The municipalities of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon will be responsible for collecting their own garbage starting next year.

Waste collection and recycling services in the three municipalities have been managed by the Region of Peel since the 1990s. However, the Peel Regional Council approved a motion earlier this week transferring waste collection to each municipality. The change is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

“In accordance with Regional Council’s decision, we will collaborate with our municipal partners to ensure a seamless transfer of waste collection at the right time, without service disruption to the community.” Peel Regional Chair and CEO Nando Iannica said in a statement.

Peel Region says it will maintain responsibility for community recycling centres and transfer, processing and disposal services.

A transition committee will guide the transfer process and oversee operational and service delivery planning, employee transition, financial planning and cost-sharing considerations.

Peel Region says the current waste collection contracts do not expire until Sept. 2027.

“There are no immediate changes to the public at this time and further communication will be issued closer to the time of transition,” the region said in a statement.

The City of Mississauga says the transfer will provide it with an opportunity to find efficiencies that have potential for savings. Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish said she had been strongly advocating for the move.

“Bringing waste collection to the city level is a practical step that will allow Mississauga to better meet the unique needs of our community,” she said in a statement. “We recognize the immense value of this change, and I’m confident it will lead to more efficient and effective waste collection services and significant savings for our residents in the long run.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called Peel Region’s decision “smart, strategic and forward-looking.”

On Thursday, Brampton and Caledon announced that they will partner up for the joint delivery of waste collection in their municipalities once the 2027 contracts expire.

They said that the partnership will ensure current service levels are maintained “while also safeguarding long-term cost-efficiency, stability and service continuity for both municipalities.”

“Partnering with Caledon will strengthen collaboration and create a service model that works for both municipalities, and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver this important service,” Brown said in a statement.