Trailers with raspberries and beef among stolen trucks recovered from Mississauga yard, 2 charged

Two men from Brampton have been charged after $1.45 million of stolen tractors and trailers were recovered, including two that had refrigerators containing raspberries and beef.

Peel police said they were called to a trucking yard and truck repair facility near Derry Road East and Beckett Drive, west of Kennedy Road South, on March 11 for a fraud in progress.

Officers conducted a search the next day, police said, resulting in the discovery of 14 re-vinned trailers, three re-vinned transport trucks, one stolen trailer, and two stolen transports that were in the process of being dismantled.

Police said two of the trailers contained refrigerators loaded with raspberries and beef. They were later recovered and returned to the companies they were stolen from.

On Friday, police identified two suspects, 50-year-old Inderjit Singh Walia and 43-year-old Narinder Shoker. They have been charged with 17 counts of tampering with vehicle identification numbers and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said Shoker is facing an additional charge of breach of probation.

“This investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to probe the full extent of the operation and identify additional victims and individuals connected to this criminal activity,” police said in a news release on Friday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3313 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.