Violent offender from Owen Sound wanted by Peel police

Peel police are looking for 26-year-old Keenan Simpragra, from Owen Sound, in connection with an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation.

Peel Regional Police say 26-year-old Keenan Simpragra, from Owen Sound, is currently wanted for allegedly committing several offences, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators say they believe Simpragra has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, members of the public are asked to call 911 and to not approach.

Simpragra is described as six-foot-one, weighing about 220 lbs, with a light complexion, short brown hair, brown eyes, and a long brown chin-strap style beard and moustache.

He also has a tattoo of a ‘K’ on his right middle finger and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 4990.