3 Brampton men charged in connection to house and vehicle arson investigation: police

Police police charge 3 Brampton men in connection to a arson investigation announced on March 22, 2025 (PRP photos).

Peel police officers say they’ve charged three men in connection with a fire that damaged a house and a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Wexford Drive after receiving calls of a reported fire.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.

Shortly after, police say uniformed patrol officers arrested three Brampton men who were allegedly attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Dhananjay Dhananjay, 23, Avtar Singh, 21, and Gaurav Kataria, 21, have each been charged with “arson – damage to property,” officials said.

Officials confirm all three were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.