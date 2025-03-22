3 Brampton men charged in connection to house and vehicle arson investigation: police

Peel police officers say they’ve charged three men in connection with a fire that damaged a house and a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday.
In a news release issued Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Wexford Drive after receiving calls of a reported fire.
Officials say there were no reported injuries.
Shortly after, police say uniformed patrol officers arrested three Brampton men who were allegedly attempting to flee in a vehicle.
Dhananjay Dhananjay, 23, Avtar Singh, 21, and Gaurav Kataria, 21, have each been charged with “arson – damage to property,” officials said.
Officials confirm all three were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.