Mississauga strip club handed 60-day liquor licence suspension

The outside of the Midway Invader Club in Mississauga near Derry and Dixie roads.

A Mississauga strip club has had its liquor licence suspended after allegedly over-serving a patron who later died in a collision.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension to Midway Invader at 6809 Invader Crescent near Derry and Dixie roads.

In a release Tuesday, the AGCO said the strip club over-served a patron who then left the establishment and drove a vehicle in the wrong direction on Highway 427 before dying in a collision.

The AGCO says a review concluded that before the crash, Midway Invader allegedly served the driver excessive amounts of alcohol, which violated multiple provisions of the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

Midway Invader was cited for allegedly violating the serving intoxicated persons provision of the act. According to the AGCO, on May 10, 2023, the patron was served five double shots of alcohol – about 10 ounces – within less than half an hour.

The AGCO said they also cited the strip club for violating the permitting intoxication, lack of required training, and serving alcohol outside permitted hours provisions of the act.

“This incident shows the devastating consequences that can result when liquor licence holders do not abide by Ontario’s high standards of responsible service,” said Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO of the AGCO.

The commission says it will monitor Midway Invader’s operations to confirm they are taking measures to ensure the safety of their patrons.