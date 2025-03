One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night.

One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night, Peel police say.

The incident occurred at around 11:05 p.m. near Heritage and Embleton roads.

Police say a man in his 20s was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Heritage Road is closed in both directions between Embleton and Lionhead Golf Club roads.