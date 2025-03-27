Police search for suspect after man fatally shot inside home in Brampton

One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night.

Peel police say they have not yet identified any suspects after a man was fatally shot inside a home in Brampton, Peel police say.

Gunshots rang out inside a residence near Heritage and Embleton roads at around 11 p.m. Wednesday and investigators say a man in his 20s was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

“It is still very early on in the investigation,” Const. Michelle Stafford told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

“We have no suspect information to release at this time.”

She added that some other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and they were taken to hospital with minor injuries. She did not elaborate on how those people were injured.

Police have not released the name or age of the deceased.

Stafford said the homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation and officers are currently canvassing the area for security and dash cam video.