Mississauga intersection reopens after man found with injuries

An intersection in Mississauga has reopened after a man was found there suffering from injuries.

The juncture in question is located in the Erin Mills neighbourhood, at Drummond Street and Colonial Drive, which is north of Burnhamthorpe Road West between Highway 403 and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Police initially said that an adult male was found in that area with significant injuries and was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

In an update, they said the man’s injuries are now non-life-threatening, adding that they “were not sustained by a collision or foul play.” Investigators said they believe they occurred “subsequent to a medical episode.”

Peel EMS told CTV News Toronto that they called to that area at 5:48 p.m. for reports and a pedestrian and a dog struck. They said they transported an approximately 60-year-old male to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries. The dog is fine, paramedics said.

The vehicle, they added, appears to have not remained on scene.