2 people taken to trauma centre following collision in Mississauga

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Two people are fighting for their life in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say the crash happened near Erin Mills Parkway and Vista Boulevard, just south of Brittania Road West, just before 2 p.m.

Police say two adults were taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while another was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of Erin Mills Parkway are closed in both directions from St. Thomas Street to Brittania Road as police investigate.

Vista Boulevard is also closed from Turney Drive to Erin Mills Parkway, and Wickham Road is closed at Erin Mills.