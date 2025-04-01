‘Luckily they heard me’: 3 residents escape Brampton house fire unharmed after neighbour pounds on front door

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Three occupants of a Brampton home that caught fire early Tuesday morning managed to escape unharmed after a neighbour says he “pounded” on their door to alert them to the blaze.

The fire broke out on Merton Road, near Kennedy Road and Williams Parkway, at around 1 a.m.

Crews told CP24 that they believe the fire started in a shed in the backyard and quickly spread to the home.

“We had reports of a resident or a neighbour that was banging on the door to alert the occupants of the property,” Ruller said.

All three occupants evacuated the residence and were uninjured, he confirmed.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, a neighbour, who identified himself only as Kyle, said he lives down the street and noticed the flames early this morning.

He said he quickly made his way over to the home and began banging on the door to alert the residents to the fire.

“There was another lady here who was knocking on the door and it wasn’t working,” he said, adding that he began “pounding” on the front door.

“I was going to kick it in if I had to but luckily they heard me and they came down,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.