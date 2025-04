Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal shooting investigation in Brampton on April 1, 2025.

A male victim has died following a daylight shooting in Brampton on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway East, just after 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The circumstances surrounding this incident, which occurred in the parking lot of the Bramalea Business Centre, are still unclear.

An investigation is underway.

More details to come.