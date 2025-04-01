Windsor man charged in ‘violent’ carjacking attempt in Mississauga, 3 other suspects at-large

Badar Falah Abdullah, 34, of Windsor, is facing several charges charged in connection with a Jan. 4 carjacking attempt in Mississauga. (PRP photo)

A man from Windsor is facing several charges in connection with an armed carjacking attempt in Mississauga.

The incident happened on Jan. 4 near Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said a man was pulling his luxury vehicle into the driveway of a home in that area when four suspects confronted him, hit him with a gun, and tried to get into his vehicle.

“A struggle ensued, and a gun shot was believed to have been discharged, however the suspects were unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Investigators said the suspects then fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

The victim, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries, they added.

Following a subsequent investigation, one of the suspects was identified and found at a nearby medical facility after having sustained a gunshot wound, PRP said.

Badar Falah Abdullah, 34, of Windsor, was arrested and charged with robbery, disguise with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm contrary to court order.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.

At the time of his arrest, the accused was prohibited from carrying weapons in relation to a previous “violent” offence, police said.

Police have not provided any descriptive details for the three outstanding suspects.

This investigation is ongoing and police said they expect to lay more charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.