Ontario family hit with $96,311 hospital bill after mother visiting from India hospitalized

A woman from India was visiting her family in Brampton, Ont., when she ended up in the hospital after suffering from hypoxic respiratory failure, and ended up with a pricey bill to show for it.

Joseph Christy was excited his 88 year-old mother, Alice John, was able to come visit from India for six months on a ‘super visa.’

A super visa allows parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for an extended period, however, when John arrived in January 2024, she started feeling unwell within the first few days.

“She started having symptoms of cough, shortness of breath and fever,” said Christy, who is from Brampton.

John was visiting her daughter in Hamilton at the time, and was admitted to Hamilton General Hospital.

She ended up being hospitalized for almost three weeks, and needed to be placed on a ventilator.

The family had already purchased a basic super visa travel insurance plan with coverage up to $100,000 from Manulife, but after John was treated, it was determined she had a pre-existing condition and her claim was denied.

“You are not eligible for coverage under this policy if you have ever been diagnosed with congestive heart failure,” the family was told.

Christy said the news came as a total surprise because the term congestive heart failure “was never in any of her prescriptions going back three years.”

The family was told without coverage, they must pay for the medical bills which totalled $96,311.

“We felt really disappointed and we felt let down,” Christy said.

The type of policy the family purchased is considered basic, and it doesn’t come with a questionnaire.

Often, the insurance company asks questions only after someone requires medical treatment.

Martin Firestone, president of travel insurance company Travel Secure Inc., told CTV News that while the basic plan has no medical questions, the underwriting only begins at the time of the claim, meaning any provision of the no pre-existing conditions could potentially cause a real situation.

“You have to understand that if it says no pre-existing conditions covered, anything they can find in their records will reflect a problem and will ultimately not be covered in Canada,” said Firestone.

However, the family felt there was an oversight because they had no idea their mother even had a heart issue.

When CTV News reached out to Manulife on the family’s behalf, a spokesperson said in a statement: “Sometimes, unique situations come up where the interpretation of the medical file doesn’t align with the contract. We’ve taken a closer look and, given the circumstances, will pay the claim. We’ve notified the relevant parties and are now initiating the payment process.“

Despite initially denying the claim, Manulife has now agreed to pay the medical bills in full.

“We’re grateful for you taking on our story and helping us arrive at this resolution” said Christy.

“When purchasing coverage for yourself or a loved one, it’s important to be aware of and clearly communicate everything you know about your health so that you get the right coverage,” Manulife said.

“We understand that filling out medical questionnaires can be challenging for some individuals. If you have any uncertainties, we encourage customers to consult with their doctor to get the clarity they need.”