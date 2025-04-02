Peel police appeal for info after man shot dead in Brampton shopping plaza

Investigators say the incident is 'isolated' and are searching for a motive and suspects.

Peel police are urging anyone with information to contact them after a man was fatally shot inside a vehicle at shopping plaza in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the middle of the parking lot at the Bramalea Business Centre near Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway East.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to that area just after 1 p.m. for reports of a victim who had been shot “multiple” times.

Speaking with reporters at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, Const. Mandeep Khatra said patrol officers arrived on scene and found a male with “obvious signs of trauma.”

“The officers attempted to render CPR to the victim. However, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased here at the scene,” Khatra said, adding that the suspect(s) fled before they arrived.

“So at this point in time, our homicide bureau has been called out and are on scene taking care of this investigation. And we’re urging anyone in the area who may have any sort of information, or anyone that was in the plaza prior to or during the incident around 1 p.m. this afternoon, who may have some sort of cell phone footage, video, dashcam footage, or any kind of footage that they may possess, to please come forward and contact our homicide investigators.”

Brampton fatal shooting April 1 Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal shooting investigation in Brampton on April 1, 2025.

No other injuries have been reported, and no weapon has been recovered at this point, he said, adding that the motive for this fatal shooting also remains unknown.

Khatra did say that the incident appears to be “isolated,” however he would not confirm if it was targeted.

“Obviously, this is a very tragic incident, and it is a busy plaza, and you know, what’s happened here is very unfortunate, but we can reassure the public that we’re doing everything in our power and we’re looking to hold those accountable who are responsible for this incident,” he said.

Little is known so far about victim

Police have not released any details about the victim at this point, but say they are in contact with his family.

Khatra also said that an autopsy will be done on the his body in the coming days.

Several people have, however, told CP24 and CTV News Toronto that the man who died owned a vape shop in the plaza as well as a trucking company. They also said that he was well-known and well-liked by fellow business owners as well as area residents.

One storeowner in the plaza called the victim a “very nice guy.”

“He owned a vape shop in the plaza, and everyday I saw him walking his dog. Yesterday, I heard he had a baby girl. I’m feeling so sad,” he told CP24.

Police canvassing area for info, witnesses

Following the shooting, police secured the plaza and collected contact information from everyone in it as part of their investigation.

“Everyone that was in the area of this plaza is going to be spoken to. All our investigators and our homicide bureau investigators, along with our supporting bureaus as well as our CIB investigators, patrol officers, they’re speaking to everyone that was in the plaza or the area and collecting all their details and they’ll all be spoken to,” Khatra said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Arda Zakarian and CTV News Toronto’s Mike Walker