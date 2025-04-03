Gun and cash seized, 2 people arrested following search warrant at Mississauga rental property: police

Peel regional police charge two people in connection to firearm related offences at a Mississauga rental property in January 2025 (PRP photos).

Two people are facing firearm-related offences following the execution of a search warrant by Peel police earlier this year.

In a news released issued Thursday, investigators with the Peel’s Central Robbery Bureau say they “located and seized a Glock 17 handgun and a large amount of currency” from an undisclosed property in Mississauga on Jan. 5, 2025.

Peel police gun The Glock 17 handgun Peel police seized in January 2025 (PRP photos).

Police have not provided a description of the property or intersection but say two occupants, both from Mississauga, were arrested and face multiple criminal offences.

Zachary McCullough, 18, and Sofia Arruda, 23, have been charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm in addition to other offences. McCullough faces an additional charge of failure to comply with undertaking, police said.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.