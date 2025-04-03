Police appeal for witnesses following fatal crash in Mississauga

Two people were taken to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision along Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga. (CP24)

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a fatal collision in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel police say that on April 1, at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Vista Boulevard.

In a news release Thursday, police say a blue Mazda 3 sedan was driving northbound on Erin Mills when it crashed into a silver Jeep Cherokee that was making a left turn onto Vista Boulevard.

The Mazda then lost control and collided with a pole, police say.

“Both the driver and passenger of the Mazda were transported to hospital with serious injuries,” the release reads.

The 20-year-old male passenger from Mississauga has since died.

Investigators are considering speed as the “primary factor” in the crash.

Peel police also add that a third vehicle, described as a grey late model Audi A7 sedan, was seen travelling northbound on Erin Mills at the time of the collision and investigators are looking to speak with the driver.

Any other witnesses or drivers in the area who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.