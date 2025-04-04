Peel police arrest 2nd person, lay more charges after $5 million worth of trailers and freight stolen

Peel police have arrested and charged two Brampton men in connection with an investigation into $5 million in stolen cargo.

A Brampton man is facing more charges in connection with an ongoing Peel police investigation into more than $5 million worth in stolen cargo.

The alleged thefts occurred between early December 2024 and late January 2025 and involved a transportation company known as “All Days Trucking.”

In February, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said the company “found freight of interest through a third-party online platform and contacted the victims directly to offer transportation services at a discounted rate.”

They added that the victims reportedly hired All Days Trucking to transport their cargo, however their property was then dispatched to different transportation companies to pick up the trailers and freight.

Manjinder Singh Bura, 41, of Brampton was arrested and charged at the time with one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and five counts each of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Now, PRP say investigators were able to identify two more companies that were involved in these incidents: Velocity Logistics Inc. and Torque Logistics Inc.

As a result, police have now arrested and charged Sukhdeep Singh Brar, 28, of Brampton with 17 counts of theft over $5,000, 16 counts of fraud over $5,000, and 10 counts of possession of stolen property.

Bura was also rearrested and charged with 12 counts of theft over $5,000, 11 counts of fraud over $5,000, and nine counts of possession of stolen property.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Commercial PRP’s Auto Crime Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3315, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Joanna Lavoie