Vaping and vandalism in Dufferin-Peel Catholic school washrooms a growing problem, board says

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board says it is seeing an increase in vaping, smoking, and vandalism in high school washrooms, leading to closures and safety concerns, officials say.

In a letter sent to parents dated April 2, obtained by CTV News Toronto, the board said the rise in these incidents is creating an “uncomfortable and unsafe environment” for students who simply want to use the facilities.

Officials say the damage caused by vandalism also requires frequent repairs, forcing washrooms to close intermittently.

The board also says that staff are assigned to monitor washrooms, but full-time supervision is challenging due to privacy concerns and school sizes.

“Those identified as perpetrators of these acts, particularly acts of vandalism, face consequences in alignment with our Catholic Code of Conduct, including financial reparations, and police involvement where appropriate,” officials said.

Officials note they are working to improve washroom conditions through increased cleaning and repair efforts. It is also asking parents to speak with their children about the consequences of vaping, smoking, and damaging school property.