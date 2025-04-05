24-year-old London woman caught driving 165 km/h in a Brampton 60 zone: police

Peel police have charged a 24-year-old woman from London after she was caught driving 165 km/h in a posted 60 zone Friday night in Brampton.

In a post shared to social media, police say the driver was pulled over near Queen Street East and Humber West Parkway shortly after 9 p.m.

The driver, who was not named by police, allegedly told officers that she was trying to drop her friend home.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, police say a total of eight charges were laid, including stunt driving, racing a motor vehicle, and driving without a validated permit.

As a result, they confirm the driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and her licence was suspended for 30 days.

Police are urging drivers to “drive safe” and “make good choices.”