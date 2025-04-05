Man dies following shooting in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police signage is seen on a vehicle at a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man has died following a shooting in Brampton earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say at around 1 p.m. on April 2, officers responded to the area of Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive near Sandalwood Parkway East and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead at a scene a short time later.

Detectives are asking anyone with dashcams who was driving eastbound along Bovaird Drive or Castlemore Road between Sunnyvale Gate and Highway 50 around 1 to 1:45 p.m. to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.