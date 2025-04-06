Thornhill man charged in ‘child luring and sexual assault’ investigation, police appealing for victims

41-year-old Ricardo Duncan who police have charged in connection to a child luring and sexual assault investigation, announced on Sunday April 6, 2025 (PRP photos).

Peel police have arrested a Thornhill man after he allegedly lured two young females and sexually assaulted one of them over an 18-month period.

In a news release issued Sunday, investigators say the offences took place between June 2023 and December 2024.

It’s also alleged that in at least one instance, the suspect “utilized social media to lure and engage with the victim.”

The suspect, who police identify as 41-year-old, Ricardo Duncan, was arrested on Thursday, and charged with several offences, some of which include luring a person under 16, extortion, sexual assault, indecent exposure and luring to facilitate making child pornography.

None of the allegations have been tested in court, but police say he is “scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.”

Investigators also believe there may be further victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.

Information can also be left anonymously be calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).