Youth charged following sexual assault and indecent act investigation in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Peel Regional Police)

A boy has been arrested and charged after alleged committing multiple sexual assaults ad indecent acts in Brampton over the last four months.

Peel Regional PolIce (PRP) say between December 2024 and March 2025, they received several complaints about a male who was allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting females in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Financial Drive.

Investigators say the suspect used a motorized scooter to flee the area after committing the offences.

On April 3, police found and arrested the accused in Sid Manser Park as he was allegedly committing another indecent act.

They say further investigation revealed that he is responsible for the previously reported incidents.

A youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and indecent act.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact PRP’s 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.