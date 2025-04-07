Two teens from Waterloo Region last seen in Brampton

Aleena, a 15-year-old from Kitchener, and Sophia, a 17-year-old from Waterloo, have been reported missing. (Source: WRPS)

The search continues for two missing girls from Waterloo Region.

Aleena, a 15-year-old from Kitchener, and Sophia, a 17-year-old from Waterloo, haven’t been heard from since March 29.

At that time, they both were at the Bramalea City Centre in Brampton.

Aleena is described as 5’6”, with an athletic build and long curly hair.

Sophia is 5’4”, with a slim build and long dark hair.

Anyone who saw the teens after March 29 is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.