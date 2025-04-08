Quebec woman charged in Mississauga auto theft

A 24-year-old from Quebec and an unidentified youth are facing charges after an auto theft in Mississauga.

Peel police say that they received reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Willow Way and Riverside Place around 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29.

Officer surveillance led to the arrest of two individuals, police said.

Asmaa Ouadria was arrested and charged with four offences, including a breach of a probation order. She was also wanted in Durham Region in connection with similar offences, according to Peel police.

Another suspect, who was not identified due to their age, is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.