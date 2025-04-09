Mississauga man charged in child sexual abuse material and luring investigation

A hand and a computer keyboard are pictured in this file photo. (Soumil Kumar / Pexels)

A 26-year-old man from Mississauga is facing several charges after allegedly communicating with victims, and receiving, posting, and selling child pornography online.

On Wednesday, as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in Mississauga, near Eglinton Avenue East and Hurontario Street.

As a result, Loran Lazar, 26, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with one count each of access child pornography, make child pornography available, and sell child pornography as well as two counts each of possession of child pornography and luring.

Lazar, who reportedly went by the went by the usernames: Bop4teens, Teensboop, and ibangedyourmom_#000 on various social media platforms, was scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

Police say they believe there are more victims.

Anyone with further information about this child sexual abuse material and luring investigation is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.