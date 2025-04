One person has been rushed to hospital following a collision in Brampton, Peel Paramedics say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a collision in Brampton on Friday night, Peel Paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of a vehicle rollover.

Paramedics say the person was extricated from the vehicle and brought to the hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear at this time.