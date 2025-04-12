Woman hospitalized following Highway 401 rollover into a ditch near Dixie Road: police

Emergency crews on scene at Highway 401 East Collector lanes, just West of Dixie for a vehicle rollover early Saturday morning April 12, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A woman with life-threatening injuries has been rushed to a trauma centre following a serious overnight collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Officials tell CTV News Toronto that crews were called to the eastbound collector lanes just west of Dixie Road shortly after 12 a.m. for reports of a vehicle rollover into a ditch that left one person unconscious.

Peel Paramedics confirm that they transported one adult female to a trauma centre in “life-threatening condition.”

Peel paramedics Emergency crews towing a vehicle that rolled over into a ditch early Saturday morning April 12, 2025 (CP24 photo).

However, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt later added that the injuries are now considered non-life-threatening. He also says that speed is likely to be a “factor.”