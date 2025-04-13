1 dead, 1 charged with impaired driving following single-vehicle collision in Caledon

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image.

One person is dead and a driver has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in Caledon early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Bramalea Road, near Boston Mills Road, just east of Hurontario Street.

Caledon OPP and emergency responders said they responded to a call in that area shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police said three occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

One passenger, a 21-year-old from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old, also from Brampton, was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle’s driver, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested after officers formed grounds that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, a 23-year-old Brampton resident has been charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm, and obstruct peace officer.

Bramalea between King Street and Boston Mills was closed for several hours while the OPP’s technical collision investigators and reconstructionists assisted with the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.