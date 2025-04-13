Man shot in leg outside Mississauga bar, 4 suspects in ‘dark coloured sedan’ at large

Peel police investigating an incident that left one man shot in the leg on April 12, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Police in Peel region are investigating a shooting outside a bar in Mississauga that left one man injured with a gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters on scene, Peel police Insp. Matt Small confirmed that officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Blundell Road just prior to midnight.

It’s under how many rounds were fired, but across the parking lot officers appear to have laid nearly 70 evidence markers surrounded by several vehicles.

PRP Dozens of evidence markers laid following the aftermath of a shooting outside a Mississauga bar (CP24 photo).

Officials say exactly four suspects dressed in “dark clothing” fled the area in a “dark-coloured sedan.”

Police also noted that the victim’s injuries appear to be “non-life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made but police are advising the public there will be a noticeable police presence for several hours as they conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact investigators.