Motorist drives into bank in Mississauga, several vehicles damaged

A motorist sustained minor injuries after driving into a bank in Mississauga on April 13. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Several vehicles were damaged after a motorist drove into a bank in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened at Westwood Shopping Centre, near Goreway and Morning Star drives, in Malton.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area at 2:42 p.m. and found a driver with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The incident appears to be medically related, they added.

Vehicles damaged Mississauga April 13 Several vehicles were damaged after a motorist sustained drove into a bank in Mississauga on April 13. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services told CTV News Toronto said they dispatched several vehicles to the scene, but most have now cleared.

They added that they may request an inspection for structural concerns, however it is still unclear at this point if this is an issue right now.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and advising drivers to expect traffic delays.