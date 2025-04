An SUV is seen on its side following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga along Erin Mills Parkway. (CTV News Toronto / David Ritchie)

Two people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. along Erin Mills Parkway at Battleford Road.

Images from the scene show the two vehicles – a grey, Volkswagen hatchback and a blue SUV – inside the intersection, with the SUV on its side.

Peel paramedics tell CP24 they transported two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. More details to come.