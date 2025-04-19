7 high schools vandalized with ‘hate-motivated’ graffiti across Mississauga: police

Four male suspects are wanted by Peel police after "hate-motivated" graffiti was found on seven Mississauga high schools.

Peel police are searching for four men after seven Mississauga high schools were vandalized with “hate-motivated” graffiti over the course of a week.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police say the incidents happened between April 10 to 18.

They say the seven schools were vandalized with “hate-motivated graffiti targeting both racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.”

All seven incidents happened in the evening according to police and are connected to four male suspects.

Police say one suspect was wearing a dark ‘Trapstar’ hoodie, black jeans, and a grey Louis Vuitton toque with a black balaclava.

A second suspect was wearing a matte grey jacket, grey sweatpants, and a black balaclava, according to police.

The third suspect wore a black hoodie, with a white logo on the chest, black jeans, and a black balaclava, while the fourth was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a clown face mask, police say.

Peel police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators are working closely with the school board.

Anyone with information is asked to email police at schoolinfo@peelpolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.