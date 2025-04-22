Pedestrian critically injured after collision in Brampton, paramedics say

A man has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton on Tuesday evening, paramedics say. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

A man has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton on Tuesday evening, paramedics say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street just before 5:15 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they brought a man in his 20s to a local hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time. Police also did not say if the driver remained on the scene.