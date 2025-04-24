Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision in Brampton, police say

A motorcyclist is seriously injured following a collision in Brampton on April 23. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Wednesday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road at around 7:30 p.m., for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

Police say a man has been rushed to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have not been made clear at this time.

All drivers remained on the scene.