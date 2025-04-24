Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision in Brampton, police say

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Wednesday evening, police say.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road at around 7:30 p.m., for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.
Police say a man has been rushed to the hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the collision have not been made clear at this time.
All drivers remained on the scene.
COLLISION:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 24, 2025
-Bovaird Dr / Chinguacousy RD #Brampton.
-Two vehs Involving motorcycle.
-All remained on scene.
-Motorcyclist, adult male taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-Intersection closed.
-Expect delays.
-Use alternate routes.
-C/R: 7:30pm
-PR250127071