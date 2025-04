Peel Regional Police signage is seen on a vehicle at a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel police are investigating what they say is a “suspicious death” that occurred in Brampton Wednesday night.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, officials say the incident happened in the area of Beech Street and Queen Street.

There is no word on any suspects or injuries at this time but police note the investigation is ongoing.