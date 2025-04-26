1 arrested, 1 at-large after 2 vehicles worth almost $750,000 stolen from Brampton auto rental business: police

Left, Charmeet Matharu, 29, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of break and enter with intent and two counts of theft of motor vehicle folloing a break-and-enter and auto theft investigation in Brampton. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Nikhil Sidhu, also of Brampton, or same offences.

One man has been arrested and another is outstanding after two suspects allegedly entered a luxury auto rental business in Brampton and stole several sets of keys as well as two vehicles worth close to $750,000, say police.

The incident happened on Nov. 4, 2023.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the vehicles that were stolen are a 2022 GMC SUV and a 2022 Rolls Royce.

They say following a “lengthy and complex investigation” it has been determined that they were both exported to undisclosed foreign markets.

On April 1, 29-year-old Charmeet Matharu, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of break and enter with intent and two counts of theft of motor vehicle. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of another suspect – 26-year-old Nikhil Sidhu, of Brampton – for the same offences. Police say they continue to search for him and investigate his whereabouts.

Anyone with further information about Sidhu’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact the PRP’s Commercial Auto Crime Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3313, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.