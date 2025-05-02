3 suspects charged after stolen vehicles recovered from Brampton auto shop

Police have charged three men in connection with auto thefts in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police)

Police have arrested 3 people in connection with an auto theft investigation in Mississauga, which led them to uncover that a Brampton auto repair shop has allegedly been staging collisions to obtain insurance information.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to two separate incidents in Mississauga last Sunday and Monday, during which a 2025 grey Honda CR-V and a 2025 white Honda CR-V were stolen.

Two days later, on Wednesday, police said they located one of the vehicles at an auto repair facility near Hale and Bramsteele roads in Brampton.

Police then executed a search warrant and recovered additional vehicles, which they say are valued at $100,000.

Investigators said evidence of tampering with vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and re-Vinning, registration documents, stolen licence plates and key fobs were also recovered.

An animal was also rescued at the shop and transferred to the care of Brampton Animal Services, police said.

Dog rescued The dog rescued during a police search at a Brampton auto shop is pictured here. (Peel Regional Police)

“Based on the investigation, the auto body repair facility has allegedly been involved in staged collisions resulting in information sharing with automobile insurance companies,” PRP said in a news release.

As a result, investigators have arrested 20-year-old Shan Nouri, 23-year-old Syed Ahmed Shah, and 21-year-old Enias Marunza. FROM WHERE?

They have been charged with one count each of possession of break-in instruments, possession of automobile master key, tampering with vehicle identification number, selling or possessing counterfeit marks and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The three accused were held pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3310, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.