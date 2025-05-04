Firefighters rescued after falling through floor in Brampton house fire

Emergency crews respond to a Brampton house fire early Sunday morning on May 4, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Multiple firefighters were rescued after falling through the floor of a burning home early Sunday morning in Brampton, officials say.

Crews say they were called to a residential home near Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they say they found heavy smoke coming from the house and upgraded the call to a “working fire,” followed by a second alarm.

During the fire, officials add several firefighters fell through the main floor into the basement. A MAYDAY was declared and the trapped firefighters were quickly rescued.

Emergency crews Firefighters rescued after falling through floor into basement at a Brampton house fire on Sunday May 4, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Peel Paramedics say two adults were transported to hospital, one in serious but stable condition and another with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.