‘No business owner should have to live in fear,’ say police, after 3 charged in Brampton extortion investigation

Peel Regional Police signage is seen on a vehicle at a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with an extortion investigation in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said on April 30 they were called to a business near Queen Street and Kennedy Road South in Brampton that had been shot at.

Investigators said no one was inside the property during the incident, however a victim began receiving messages from an unknown individual who made demands for money.

On May 1, following a thorough investigation involving multiple teams, including surveillance, and community incident response and tactical, three males from Brampton were identified and arrested for extortion.

They are 34-year-old Harpal Singh, 20-year-old Rajnoor Singh, and 22-year-old Eknoor Singh.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“Our investigators are relentless, and we will use every tool available at our disposal to identify, arrest, and hold those who commit these offences accountable. No business owner should have to live in fear for doing honest work,” PRP’s Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.