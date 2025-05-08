1 taken into custody after Mississauga shooting that resulted in hold-and-secure orders at nearby schools

Police are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation in Mississauga on May 8.

One person has been taken into custody after a shooting in Mississauga Thursday morning that left one man injured and resulted in two nearby schools being placed under hold-and-secure orders.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the vicinity of Lundene Road, which is north of Royal Windsor Drive.

Police said a male victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Aerial footage from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a portion of a residential street in the area.

St. Helen Elementary School and Clarkson Secondary School were placed under hold-and-secure orders following the shooting but the measure was lifted just after 2 p.m.

In an update Thursday evening, police said a party was in custody. No word on charges.