Mississauga dealership worker charged after 10 vehicles fraudulently sold with intent to ship them out of country

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A Mississauga auto dealership employee is accused of using his position to facilitate the fraudulent sale of 10 vehicles so that they could be shipped out of the country.

Peel police said the employee made the alleged transactions between Jan. 30 and Feb. 27, and they estimate the total value of the vehicles to be $373,738.

Investigators believe the employee “coordinated the fraudulent transactions, enabling the other involved parties to obtain a variety of cars and SUVs,” police said.

The vehicles were safely recovered by officers during the investigation.

On April 29, police arrested the employee, 42-year-old Ankur Bhatiani of Oakville. He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, using forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

6 others charged, 2 more wanted

Police said six other people allegedly involved were arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000. They have been identified as 24-year-old Andreea Olivia Paulet, 25-year-old Daiana Ionela Necula, 40-year-old Ion Cristea, 34-year-old Ilarion Rupita, 30-year-old Vialis-Aramis Curt and 25-year-old Andreea Gabriela Pisla.

All six, as well as Bhatiani, were released on undertakings and are set to appear before an Ontario court in Brampton at a later date, police said.

“Fraudulently obtained vehicles are another form of organized auto theft, and this investigation has contributed to decreasing the prevalence of this crime in the Region of Peel,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to look for 34-year-old Cristian Filip and 22-year-old Rafael Gabriel Chirita, who are wanted for fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two outstanding suspects to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).