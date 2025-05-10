Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing in Mississauga

A woman has been critically injured in a stabbing in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a stabbing.
When they arrived, they located a woman with life-threatening stab wounds.
Police say they are looking for a male suspect but do not have a further description of him.
STABBING:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 10, 2025
-Eglinton Ave / Hurontario St #Mississauga
-Adult fml stabbed, life-threatening.
-Ml suspect outstanding.
-No description yet.
-Large police presence.
-Avoid the area.
-More info as we have it.
-C/R 6:25pm
-PR250145531