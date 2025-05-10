Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A woman has been critically injured in a stabbing in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a stabbing.

When they arrived, they located a woman with life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect but do not have a further description of him.