Peel regional police investigating a reported carjacking and stabbing at a residential home on Saturday May 10, 2025 (PRP photos).

Police are investigating a reported carjacking that left one person stabbed late Saturday night in Brampton.

Emergency crews say they were called to a residential home near Castle Oaks Crossing and Highway 50 just before 10 p.m.

Officials say York Region Paramedics responded and transported one person to a trauma centre.

No suspect description has been provided and the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.