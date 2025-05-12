Man accused of sexually assaulting strangers in Mississauga arrested: Peel police

Peel police say they’ve arrested and charged a man who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple strangers in Mississauga dating back to last year.

In a news release on Monday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the Special Victims Unit (SVU) was investigating after three people reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the Malton area near Pearson International Airport between October 2024 and April 2025.

Police say the first assault happened on Oct. 6 of last year. The accused allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a female victim in her 30s after following her on his bicycle in the area of Monica and Brandon Gate drives, police say.

The second assault happened on March 24, 2025. According to police, the same man was driving a black sedan in the area of Redstone Road and Homeside Gardens and followed a woman in her 30s before allegedly attacking and sexually assaulting her.

Police say the third incident happened on April 2 in the area of Redstone and Netherwood roads. Police allege the man followed a female in her late teens in a black sedan before attempting to pull her into the vehicle.

On April 4, Peel police arrested Rick Junior Arson, 26, of Mississauga. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, kidnapping with the intent to cause a person to be confined or imprisoned, and assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

“Sexual assault and gender-based violence carries devastating effects for survivors and their community,” PRP Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a video released on Monday.

“As a police service, we will continue to combat sexual and gender-based violence and hold those who are responsible for it accountable.”

Police say during the time of the alleged crimes in Mississauga, Arson was facing charges for “similar offences” that occurred in Timmins, Ontario in April 2023. He has since been convicted of those charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to call the SVU at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.