A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

One man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday, Peel police said.

According to police, one person was shot in the area of Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixon and Derry roads, shortly before noon.

Paramedics said the victim, a male in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but police later confirmed that the man died of his injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.