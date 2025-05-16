51-year-old man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting in Mississauga identified

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (CTV News)

A 51-year-old man was killed in a “targeted” shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday, Peel police say.

The victim has been identified by police as Brampton resident Harjeet Dhadda.

They say Dhadda was standing in a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry roads, just before noon when a suspect approached and shot him multiple times.

Dhadda was rushed to a trauma centre, where he died shortly after.

Police say the suspects fled in a stolen 2018 black Dodge Challenger, which investigators have since recovered.

Black Dodger Police say a 2018 Black Dodge Challenger was used by suspects wanted in a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Peel Regional Police)

Motive unknown

In a news release on Friday, police said they believe it was a targeted shooting.

They added they were aware of “unverified information” circulating online and in the media about the possible motive and asked the public to refrain from speculation.

Police said, “all potential leads will be thoroughly examined.”

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that the victim was standing outside his truck when he was shot.

One person recounted hearing more than a dozen gunshots. The window of a law firm from across the road was also hit by a bullet.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).