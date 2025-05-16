Driver dead after tanker-truck carrying ‘dangerous goods’ rolls over on Highway 401

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt breaks down the investigation that is being conducted to understand how the transport truck rolled over. Steve Ryan reports.

A driver is dead after a tractor-trailer carrying “dangerous goods” rolled over in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga, provincial police say.

It happened around 10:20 a.m., and caused significant traffic delays along the highway as the express lanes were closed in both directions from Mississauga Road to Winston Churchill Boulevard for much of the day.

The transport truck appeared to collide with a concrete wall, but the circumstances leading up to the rollover remain unclear.

While he did not say exactly what the tractor-trailer was transporting, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that it was an “oil product” regulated under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act and that it was not an explosive material.

“(Fire crews have) now been able to confirm that the product is stable and it’s no risk to the community or the area around that, as it is currently being offloaded into another trailer,” Schmidt explained, adding the liquid did not entirely spill onto the expressway.

Provincial police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, as investigators continue to collect evidence and examine all of the causal factors in play.

At the time of the incident, Schmidt says the roads were dry and there were no visibility issues, adding police are investigating possible mechanical issues or human factors from the driver.

“Certainly, a very horrific scene in terms of the investigation,” Schmidt said.