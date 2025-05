Fire crews are on the scene of a crash in Mississauga on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rathburn Road West and Mavis Road.

When they arrived, crews found that a car had crashed through a fence.

Peel paramedics say one person is in serious condition and another is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.