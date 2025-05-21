2 suspects sought after allegedly using fraudulent info to obtain high-end vehicles from GTA dealerships

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Peel Regional Police are searching for two people after multiple high-end vehicles worth more than half a million dollars were fraudulently obtained from auto dealerships across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said between April 11 and May 5, the suspects allegedly used “fictitious and fraudulent” information to secure auto financing and acquire several vehicles, the value of which is estimated at $531,500.

Investigators believe the suspects planned to ship the vehicles out of the country because one was recovered near the Port of Montreal and another in Halton Region. Police said they have not recovered all the vehicles.

The suspects have been identified as 50-year-old Sukhdial Singh and 48-year-old Supinder Kaur, both from Brampton.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of the two suspects. They are wanted for five counts of fraud over $5,000.

“Fraudulently obtaining vehicles is a method used in organized auto theft, and this investigation has contributed to reducing its occurrence in the region,” Peel police said in a news release on Wednesday.

They are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).